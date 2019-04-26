Call for churches to pray for children facing abuse on “Blue Sunday”

Gift of Love: Blue Sunday
By Erika Bazaldua | April 26, 2019 at 9:33 AM CDT - Updated April 26 at 9:42 AM

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - As Child Abuse Prevention Month comes to a close, this weekend churches across the nation will be gathering in prayer for children facing abuse and neglect.

Since 1994, “Blue Sunday” has been an opportunity for people of all faiths to pray for abused children and those who intervene to rescue them.

Getting involved is as simple as asking your church leaders to pray for this cause during Sunday service on April 28th.

Every year, over 3 million children face abuse and neglect across the United States. Blue Sunday is an effort to promote awareness in our communities and inspire change and activism by those who choose to participate.

For more information on Blue Sunday Day of Prayer or to add your church to the national registry, click here.

