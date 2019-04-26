Buckner Westminster Place seniors crown four-legged champion in residence dog show

LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) - Residents at Buckner Westminster Place enjoyed a beautiful day outdoors by holding its first-ever residence dog show.
Around 14 dogs owned by current residents on campus or their families competed for the top prize.
The chaplain at Westminster Place said
“That’s a very important part of life for our residents, and a lot of them were not coming if they couldn’t bring their dogs with them if we didn’t allow pets," said Rick Webb. "So we’re honoring and recognizing all the different breeds and all the different pets.”
In the end, the big winner was Cookie, a 13-year-old Italian greyhound.
Webb said Friday’s dog show was the first of many future shows to come.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.