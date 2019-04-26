Biden says he didn’t treat Anita Hill badly during Clarence Thomas confirmation hearing

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden says he doesn’t think he mistreated Anita Hill in 1991, though he has said publicly he regrets how she was treated.
During an interview on ABC's "The View" on Friday, the former vice president says, "I don't think I treated her badly," during a discussion about his role as Senate Judiciary Chairman during the contentious confirmation hearing for Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.
Biden has apologized for Hill's treatment by others, a point he made again Friday, wondering aloud "how you stop people from asking inflammatory questions."
Biden’s campaign has said the former vice president spoke to Hill in the days preceding his presidential campaign announcement Thursday.
Hill told the New York Times that Biden’s apology isn’t enough. She said she wants accountability from Biden.
In October 1991, Hill accused her former colleague Thomas, President George H.W. Bush’s Supreme Court nominee, of sexual harassment and was forced to provide graphic details during televised confirmation hearings.
Thomas was confirmed despite her claims.
Hill told the New York Times she faults Biden for not calling corroborating witnesses to Thomas’ behavior, creating a “he said, she said” situation.
Thomas denied behaving inappropriately.
