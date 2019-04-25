A 70-year-old woman fell to her death at the Grand Canyon

(CNN) - The park released a statement confirming that a 70-year-old woman had fallen to her death at the Grand Canyon National Park Tuesday.
Park rangers got a call that a person needed help just after 1 p.m.
But the woman fell before rangers could mount a rescue effort
In fact, a technical rescue team had to use a park helicopter to locate and recover her body.
She was found about 200 feet below the rim.
The name of the victim is not being released pending notification of next of kin.
The woman’s death follows a string of others since late March, CNN reports.
It’s the third accidental death involving falling in Grand Canyon National Park this year.
