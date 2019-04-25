White Oak police find Uzi during teen’s arrest

WHITE OAK, TX (KLTV) - A recent arrest in White Oak led police to an unusual discovery during a routine search. White Oak Police Lt. Brannon Robertson said Thursday the arrest stemmed from a domestic dispute.
“Officer placed the man in handcuffs. He had warrants for his arrest so he was arrested. When the officer went to search him afterwards found an Uzi under his clothing,” Robertson said.
The suspect is identified as Fabian Hugo Castro, 19, of Longview. Robertson said it didn’t take much effort for the officer to find the weapon, which had 24 rounds in the clip and a retractable stock which could allow it to be used as a rifle.
“The first thing he noticed when he pulled up his shirt, he saw it just sticking out,” he said. Police regularly find knives, guns or other weapons during searches, but Robertson said finding the Uzi was an immediate red flag.
“That’s not something you see every day," he said.
Police believe the Uzi may have been stolen because the serial number had been filed off.
Castro was booked into the Gregg County Jail on multiple charges, including unlawful carrying a weapon and tampering with a firearm serial number. Castro also had a warrant for a bond violation on a drug charge out of Smith County and a warrant for no driver’s license out of Gregg County.
