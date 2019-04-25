18-wheeler crashes into yard, causes power outage near Van

VAN, TX (KLTV) - A crash involving an 18-wheeler caused a power outage Thursday morning near Van.
Andrea Ingram was in bed at about 7:45 a.m. when she heard a loud boom and all her power went off. When she called her mother to investigate, she was informed the power outage was caused by a 18-wheeler that had crashed into their yard.
The City of Van Fire Department reported the crash occurred on Interstate 20, just west off mile marker 544 and the County Road 426. They reported the 18-wheeler left the roadway, crashed through a fence.
A power pole was broken in the crash causing power outages along County Road 426 and at the Van Middle School. Van fire reported that by 8:49 a.m., power had been restored.
The driver of the truck was not involved in the crash.
Van fire reported there was a small diesel leak from the fuel tank, which was contained.
