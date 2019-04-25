Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s the weather where you live: Clouds will gradually begin to clear by afternoon with light northwesterly winds. Temperatures today will reach the upper 70s making for a nice afternoon. More sunshine is on the way for Friday and Saturday with temperatures beginning to warm back into the 80s by the weekend. A weak cold front approaches the area late Saturday night but looks to stall out near the Red River. That means a slight chance for rain especially for northern counties of East Texas late Saturday night into early Sunday morning. Many areas will start off mostly cloudy Sunday morning but clearing is expected by afternoon. Next week will start off warm and breezy with slight chances for rain returning to the forecast by midweek.