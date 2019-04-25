8th Annual Collin Boyd Strikeout 4 Cancer to benefit 4-year-old Whitehouse girl

WHITEHOUSE, TX (KLTV) - An annual benefit to help the families of children battling cancer is hosting an event on Saturday, April 27.
The event is a home run derby, along with a silent auction, and will feature food donated by Chuy’s. The event will be held at Faulkner Park in Tyler. Opening ceremonies begin at 8:30 a.m. and the event lasts throughout the day.
Many items have been donated for the silent auction, and 100 percent of the proceeds will be given to the family of Georgia Crim, a 4-year-old who is battling brain cancer.
Softball games and t-ball games will be played all day during the event. Friends and family are encouraged to attend to support Georgia and her family.
More information is available on the event’s Facebook page.
