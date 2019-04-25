8th Annual Collin Boyd Strikeout 4 Cancer to benefit 4-year-old Whitehouse girl

8th Annual Collin Boyd Strikeout 4 Cancer to benefit 4-year-old Whitehouse girl
Georgia Crim (Source: Facebook) (Picasa)
By Stephanie Frazier | April 25, 2019 at 5:34 PM CDT - Updated April 25 at 5:38 PM

WHITEHOUSE, TX (KLTV) - An annual benefit to help the families of children battling cancer is hosting an event on Saturday, April 27.

The event is a home run derby, along with a silent auction, and will feature food donated by Chuy’s. The event will be held at Faulkner Park in Tyler. Opening ceremonies begin at 8:30 a.m. and the event lasts throughout the day.

Georgia Crim benefit (SOURCE:Facebook)
Georgia Crim benefit (SOURCE:Facebook)

Many items have been donated for the silent auction, and 100 percent of the proceeds will be given to the family of Georgia Crim, a 4-year-old who is battling brain cancer.

Softball games and t-ball games will be played all day during the event. Friends and family are encouraged to attend to support Georgia and her family.

Georgia Crim event flyer (Source: Facebook)
Georgia Crim event flyer (Source: Facebook)

More information is available on the event’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.