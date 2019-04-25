Suspect in 2014 Wood County murder appears in court for pretrial hearing

WOOD COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - A Wood County man was back in court on Thursday for a pretrial hearing in a 2014 murder case.
Jason Russell Walters is accused of the fatal shooting of Chris Griffin, 19, after a 2014 incident at an E-Z Mart in Mineola. The new trial date for Walters has been set for July 8, 2019. Pretrial hearings are set for April 25 and 26, 2019.
The trial has been rescheduled several times in the years following the shooting; jury trials scheduled for August 2015 and October 2016 were canceled, as were hearings scheduled for 2018.
Much of Thursday’s hearing was spent discussing a video that is the apparent reason for former Wood County District Attorney Jim Wheeler recusing himself from the case last year. On the stand, Wheeler said it was a DPS trooper’s dash-cam video that he felt would have made him a witness in the case.
The video was of an alleged discussion between officers and an informant about a member of law enforcement possibly assisting with the distribution of liquid meth in Wood County. Wheeler claims he only watched a portion of the video before stopping it.
Wheeler said it “seemed unethical” for him to continue prosecuting the case. He later stepped down as DA in October 2018 after the Texas Rangers began investigating him for official oppression on an unrelated matter.
Attorneys for Walters requested the video on Thursday and the judge said he would sign an order asking for it to be turned over.
Related stories:
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.