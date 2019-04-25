Smith County deputy injured when vehicle crashes on Toll 49

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - A Smith County Sheriff’s Deputy vehicle was involved in a wreck on Wednesday night.
Deputy Larry Chrisitan, PIO for the sheriff’s office, says that the deputy was responding to an officer assist call on Hwy 155, where a fellow deputy needed help with an intoxicated person who was fighting with the deputy.
On the way to assist, Christian said the deputy likely hydroplaned on Toll 49, between Hwys 64 and 31. The deputy’s vehicle overturned more than once, and went off the roadway. EMS has transported the deputy to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The vehicle had significant damage, Christian said.
Dixie, Noonday and Smith County Emergency Services District responded, as well as SCSO and Texas DPS.
Traffic is down to one lane in the area. Drivers should use caution.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.