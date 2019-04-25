Smith County deputy released from hospital after rollover wreck on Toll 49

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - A Smith County deputy is out of the hospital after his patrol vehicle rolled over multiple times Wednesday night.
The deputy was on the way to an officer-assist call on Hwy 155, where a fellow deputy needed help with an intoxicated person who was fighting with the deputy.
Deputy Larry Christian, PIO for the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, said Thursday morning the deputy involved in the crash didn’t suffer any broken bones but was “just very sore.” Christian says the deputy was released from the hospital at 4 a.m. Thursday.
Wednesday night’s wreck happened on Toll 49, between highways 64 and 31. Christian said the vehicle likely hydroplaned. It overturned more than once and went off the roadway. The vehicle had significant damage, Christian said.
Dixie, Noonday and Smith County Emergency Services District responded, as well as SCSO and Texas DPS.
The deputy’s name has not been released.
