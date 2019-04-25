Robber with rifle jumped FL pharmacy counter, demanded drugs, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, FL (WESH/CNN) - A suspected armed robber was shot by Florida police after they say, seeking drugs, he terrorized employees and customers at a Walgreens store.
Police say 41-year-old Louis Curler entered a Walgreens in Daytona Beach, FL, Tuesday afternoon while at least 10 people were inside. Carrying a loaded semi-automatic rifle, Curler allegedly jumped over the pharmacy counter, demanding narcotics and a syringe and holding two of the three staffers in the pharmacy at gunpoint.
Several witnesses inside the store described the suspect as rambling and paranoid in calls to 911.
"He said he just left the hospital, that they were giving him drugs or something. He said people were after him and people were chasing him,” one 911 caller said.
Police confronted Curler while he was still behind the counter. They say he was injecting drugs into his arm at the time and refused commands to drop the rifle. When he allegedly pointed the rifle at the responding officers, they opened fire, hitting Curler in the buttocks.
No officers, employees or customers were injured.
By phone, Curler said he regrets his actions, claiming he’s estranged from his family and alluding to mental health issues.
"I really wish I wouldn't have did what I did. Now, I know that, but it’s too late. It happened,” he said.
Curler said he did not intend to hurt anyone during the incident.
"No, never, no – I'm not a violent person. You can check my record. My record will tell you that I'm not a violent person,” he said.
But police say Curler was demanding and threatening during Tuesday’s incident. They also say he was arrested in Jensen Beach, FL, some years back for aggravated assault.
In court Wednesday, the assistant state attorney spoke about filing additional charges of aggravated assault and armed kidnapping.
Curler was ordered to remain behind bars.
Copyright 2019 WESH, Hearst, Daytona Beach Police, Walgreens via CNN. All rights reserved.