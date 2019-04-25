1 rescued after being pinned beneath vehicle

RUSK COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - One person was rescued after becoming pinned underneath a vehicle Thursday morning in Rusk County.
Crims Chapel Volunteer Fire Department firefighters were dispatched to a rescue call.
“Jerry’s Wrecker Service arrived shortly after Engine 15 with a heavy wrecker. A tactical decision was made to use the heavy wrecker’s crane and rescue cribbing, to stabilize the vehicle while being lifted,” the fire department wrote in a social media statement.
The person was freed from the vehicle and later evaluated. They did not require medical treatment.
The VFD says a tire was being removed and the bed of the truck fell on the tire.
“Always use a jack suitable for the size of vehicle and ground surface, and never attempt to remove a tire while someone is beneath the vehicle. This is by no way criticizing those involved, just something to think about for safety purposes,” the VFD wrote.
Henderson Fire Department and Kilgore Fire Department assisted with the incident.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.