East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Heavy rainfall and isolated strong to severe thunderstorms are expected for the next few hours. Chances are near 90% at this time. As we head into the morning hours on Thursday, the storm system begins to move out of East Texas, taking the rain right along with it. It may take until the middle to late morning before all of the rain is gone, but it shouldn’t be much at all at that time. More heavy rainfall can be expected for the next 3 to 4 hours. Flash Flood Watches are in effect for Van Zandt, Henderson, and Anderson counties until midnight tonight. Once again, there is a slight risk for strong to severe storms over East Texas through tonight. As we head into the weekend, we are looking for some very nice weather. Sunny skies and warm temperatures. There is a slight chance for a few showers on Sunday over the far northern counties of East Texas as a cold front stalls along the Red River. The next chances for any rain will be on Tuesday and Wednesday with a 30% chance each day.