New retaining wall to be constructed at Lake Tyler

TYLER, TX (KLTV) -A construction project that cost about a half million dollars is set to begin at Lake Tyler. City officials say it’s time for a retaining wall to be replaced at the lake, as they’ve noticed a speed up in erosion.
Located along the west side of the lake is a submerged retaining wall meant to keep nearby creeks and tributaries from overflowing.
Utilities Director, Jimmie Johnson says the current wall has been there for “many years," and since 2017, the erosion of the wall has become more rapid.
"There is a partial retaining wall there now,” says Johnson.
The city is now set to replace the wall, a project that will cost about $450,000.
“Texas administrative code requires dams in Texas to have retaining walls and to be constructed with certain materials,” says Johnson.
The new wall will be made of concrete and perforated pipe and be constructed from the ground up. Johnson says the area will be bridged off so de-watering can occur before the new wall is constructed on site.
While this retaining wall does not impact properties located off the lake it does protect the nearby spillway.
Johnson says there is no danger at this time, but longtime neglect could cause creeks and tributaries to take on more water than they can handle.
There will be no disruption to lake activities during construction
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.