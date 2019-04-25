Mississippi man receives maximum sentence for Classic Toyota burglary

TYLER, TX (KLTV) -On Thursday, a Smith County jury convicted and sentenced Jeromy Stewart (DOB: 04/05/1981), of Mississippi, to two years in a state jail facility for burglarizing Classic Toyota in Tyler.
According to the Office of the Smith County Criminal District Attorney statement:
On August 24, 2018, Jeromy Stewart entered the auto shop of Classic Toyota and stole various mechanics tools. The Tyler Police Department was able to recover several of the tools from local pawn shops. They discovered that, in addition to the Classic Toyota tools, Jeromy Stewart had sold numerous other stolen tools during his brief stay in Tyler.
The defendant had previously been convicted of multiple felonies for theft, burglary and cocaine possession. The jury assessed the maximum jail sentence and a $4,400 fine.
Smith County Assistant District Attorneys Emil Mikkelsen and Heath Chamness prosecuted the case.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.