Longview police identify man who died after hit-and-run on Green Street, ask for info from public

LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) - Longview police have identified a man who was found injured in the roadway on Tuesday night.
Longview police say that Harold Garrett, 62, of Longview, died at the hospital after being found injured in the roadway on Green Street.
The police department received a phone call saying that a man was spotted lying in the roadway, and that he appeared injured. Police and EMS responded, and the victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. He died after arrival at the hospital.
The death is currently being investigated as a hit-and-run fatality.
The death of Garrett is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call the Longview Police Department at 903-237-1170 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-7867.
Green St. was closed from Nelson St to Melton St. during the investigation until 12:15 a.m. on April 24, 2019.
