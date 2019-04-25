John Tyler JROTC cadets undergo Army evaluation, inspection

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - John Tyler High School’s JROTC cadets stood a little taller and moved a little sharper Thursday morning, as they underwent formal Color Guard Evaluation and Army In Ranks Inspection.
The evaluation and inspection is conducted by the Army and covers nearly every aspect of a school’s JROTC program, highlighting general knowledge questions, as well as questions on various cadet and army ranks, guidelines, and more.
The JROTC program was founded as part of the National Defense Act of 1916; its mission: "To motivate young people to be better citizens."
In addition to their core curriculum, cadets also learn proper drill and ceremony, first aid, financial planning, map reading, navigation, and much more as part of JROTC. The cadets also perform at ceremonies both in school and in the community.
