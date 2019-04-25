Four found noncompliant during sex offender check in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - Four people were found to be out of compliance during a check of 406 registered sex offenders in Smith County.
The Smith County Sheriff’s Office, along with several other agencies, conducted the verification check on Wednesday and Thursday. The sheriff’s office released a statement about the check Thursday afternoon, saying the checks send a message to sex offenders.
Read the full statement below.
"On April 24th thru April 25th, 2019 the Smith County Sheriff’s Office completed a compliance check of registered sex offenders who reside in Smith County. Of the 406 individuals who were checked, four were found to be out of compliance and two additional door hangers were left.
Several unannounced and comprehensive residential verification checks of this type are conducted on a regular basis by the Smith County Sheriff’s Office.
The residential checks were executed by approximately 40 officers from eight different local, state and federal law enforcement agencies and were coordinated through the U.S. Marshals Service Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force.
"Verification checks send a message to all sex offenders that they will be arrested if they are out of compliance with their sex offender registration," said Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith. "An offender has strict requirements. If they violate any of their sex offender registration requirements, a warrant will be issued for their arrest."
Sheriff Larry Smith stated, “It took two days to conduct the residential verification check, but it took a lot of task force members hundreds of hours of planning and coordination to make it happen. Having the right law enforcement officers and the right number of agencies assisting in this effort was key and I am grateful for the assistance from our partner law enforcement agencies for their hard work."
Participating agencies included the Tyler Police Department, Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Department of Criminal Justice – OIG, Smith County Adult Probation Office, Arp Police Department, Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, Office of Attorney General-Fugitive Unit, and the United States Marshals Service."
