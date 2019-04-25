Flash floods lead to boil water notice in Winona

WINONA, TX (KLTV) -The City of Winona has issued a boil water notice for Harris Creek at FM-16 and surrounding areas, according to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.
- People within 1/2 mile of the affected area should use only water that has been distilled of boiled at a rolling boil for at least one minute for all personal uses including drinking, cooking, bathing, and brushing teeth.
- Private wells should be tested and disinfected.
- Avoid contact with waste material, soil, or water in the potentially affected area.
The flash flooding Wednesday night has overwhelmed the City of Winona Wastewater Facility, causing an unauthorized discharge or spill of wastewater.
Flood waters must recede before the spill can be contained or cleanup activities completed. Increased monitoring of water supply systems is ongoing.
