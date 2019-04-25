East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... After another stormy night/early morning, we are looking at several nice days across most of East Texas. If you live in the northern sections of East Texas (near Interstate 30), you may see a few showers on Saturday and Sunday as a cold front stalls and weakens. Most of East Texas will remain dry. As we head into next week, more moisture builds in our area allowing mostly cloudy skies to prevail. Scattered showers and a few isolated thundershowers will be possible for much of next week with Tuesday’s and Wednesday’s chances being the best, but only being around 30%. High temperatures on Friday will be in the middle 70s, but then, for the rest of the 7 day forecast period, they should be in the lower to middle 80s. Lows in the middle 50s for Friday and Saturday morning, then in the 60s to nearing 70 by the end of this forecast period. Enjoy!!!