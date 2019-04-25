East Texas outages, traffic problems arise as rain pushes through

At 1:03 a.m., DETXC sent the following alert: Following reported tornado activity in the San Augustine area, crews are now currently assessing the damage so that power restoration may begin. If you or someone in your household is dependent upon life support, identify a location you can move to that has an alternate power source. Above all, DETEC encourages everyone to keep safety a priority. Should you encounter a downed line, consider it live and dangerous. Please report all downed lines and outages to DETEC at 1(800) 392-5986.