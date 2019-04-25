East Texas outages, traffic problems arise as rain pushes through

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - As rain washes over East Texas Wednesday night, power outages and flooded roadways are already causing issues for residents and drivers.
A tornado warning was issued for Upshur County through 9 p.m., however the National Weather Service expired the warning early. According to an Upshur County spokesperson, the county had not received reports of damage as of 9:30 p.m.
A likely tornado struck San Augustine at around 11:20 p.m. doing significant damage to a hotel and various other structures. TxDOT said Motorists are advised to avoid damaged areas in and near the city of San Augustine after a possible tornado has damaged buildings and left trees, power lines and debris across several roadways. Roads currently closed in San Augustine due to debris include: SH 21, SH 147 North, FM 363, FM 2213 and FM 1277. Choose alternate routes.
Tyler:
- A tree is down at the intersection of Front Street and Beckham Avenue
- Northbound lanes of Troup Highway south of Toll 49 just north of Whitehouse flooding, traffic blocked
- Old Henderson Hwy/SSE Loop 323
- Old Omen Road/CR 2120
- A tree is down on Front Street east of Beckham
- Sunnybrook Drive at Lawndale Drive - tree covering the roadway
- Lights are out at the intersection of Earl Cambell and Loop 323 following storms Wednesday night
- Police have also blocked off the road at the Spur 364 and County Road 1311.
- SPUR 364 in Tyler shut down from Lindsey Park to Loop 323 - vehicles being turned around, avoid the area
- 1700 block of Yosemite Drive
- 4508 Inverness Drive
- Spur 364 at SSW Loop 323
- Spur 364 /Hwy 31
- Hwy 14 at Interstate 20 is being shut down due to flooded roadway
- Bellwood Road at S. Hurt Avenue
- Old Omen Road at SSE Loop 323
- Troup Hwy at ESE Loop 323
- Earl Campbell Parkway at SSW Loop 323
- 404 N. Bonner Avenue
- Old Jacksonville at S. Vine Avenue
- Van Jwy at NNW Loop 323
- Nutbush at Winona: Power line down over roadway
- CR 1125 at CR 1113 in Smith County
GLADEWATER:
- Areas of roadway and waterflow/flooding issues:
- Shell Camp
- West Upshur,
- Rodeo
- Gay Avenue
- E. Upshur
Deep East Texas Electric Cooperative:
At 1:03 a.m., DETXC sent the following alert: Following reported tornado activity in the San Augustine area, crews are now currently assessing the damage so that power restoration may begin. If you or someone in your household is dependent upon life support, identify a location you can move to that has an alternate power source. Above all, DETEC encourages everyone to keep safety a priority. Should you encounter a downed line, consider it live and dangerous. Please report all downed lines and outages to DETEC at 1(800) 392-5986.
Oncor:
Tyler: 954 customers
Flint/Gresham area: 361 customers
Palestine: 156 customers
Fairfield: 26 customers
Malakoff/Gun Barrel: 70 customers
SWEPCO:
Longview: 667 customers
Kilgore: 101 customers
Gladewater 130 customers
Hawkins: 6 customers
Mineola: 8 customers
Upshur Rural
Grand Saline: 20 customers
Bethlehem: 17 customers
Big Sandy 186 customers
Diana 397 customers
East Mountain 85 customers
Glenwood 29 customers
Holly Lake 25 customers
Kilgore 106 customers
Little Mound 1 customer
Ore City 4 customers
Shady Shores 881 customers
