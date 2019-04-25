East Texas outages, traffic problems after storms move through overnight

As of 4:30 PM Thursday, we have 1,246 members remaining without power within San Augustine. Crews are diligently working to restore the damage to the San Augustine substation. This morning’s goal was to have power restored to the substation by this evening. This task has proved to be more extensive than expected and the substation outage may continue into the night. The San Augustine substation serves a portion of the City of San Augustine system and members along portions of Hwy 21 West, 147 South and North, FM 1751 and FM 2213. After power is restored to the substation, crews will focus on rebuilding damaged lines and poles. An EF-2 tornado struck the San Augustine area Wednesday night, according to a preliminary report from the National Weather Service Shreveport office. Though the survey is in the early stages, NWS surveyors believe the storm that struck the San Augustine area had winds of 111 to 135 mph. Numerous trees were uprooted or snapped, power poles broken, lines downed and homes damaged.