Damage, road closures reported in San Augustine Co. following storms, possible tornado

SAN AUGUSTINE, TX (KTRE) - Emergency crews in San Augustine are assessing damage after the National Weather Service reported a possible tornado Wednesday night.
It appears the tornado touched down around 11:20 p.m. and tracked through San Augustine, causing significant damage to a hotel and various other structures, according to KTRE First Alert meteorologist Brad Hlozek.
Widespread damage is reported at the Highway 21/96 interchange. Hlozek says it may have been caused by a tornado, but will not be confirmed until the National Weather Service sends a survey team to evaluate damage in the area.
Several businesses, including the Budget Inn motel, and many homes are heavily damaged. The pavilion at the San Augustine County Courthouse has been destroyed and trees are down at the public library.
A command center has been set up at the San Augustine County Sheriff’s Office.
Information about possible injuries was not immediately available.
Debris and downed trees on roadways may pose a threat for motorists in the area. Law enforcement report trees across the road and debris on Texas Highway 21 at U.S. Highway 96.
Earlier closures on Hwy. 147, FM 363, FM 2213, and FM 1277 have been cleared, according to Texas Department of Transportation spokesperson Rhonda Oaks.
San Augustine Independent School District has canceled classes for Thursday due to the storm.
Deep East Texas Electric Cooperative, which provides utilities for the San Augustine area, currently has line crews in the area working to restore power to customers. Anyone encountering a downed line should consider it live and dangerous. Outages and downed lines can be reported to DETEC at (800) 392-5986.
The main power station feeling electricity has been damaged, according to San Augustine County Sheriff Robert Cartwright. He said could be a few days before power is restored, so residents may need to travel to Nacogdoches or Lufkin for essentials.
Several gas leaks were also reported in one subdivision.
The most current weather warnings and watches will be added to the top of this list:
Tornado watch in effect for Jasper, Newton, Sabine, San Augustine and Tyler counties until 6 a.m.
Flood advisory in effect until 6:15 a.m. for Rusk County.
Flood Warning until further notice for Henderson County.
Flash flood warning until 3:15 a.m. Thursday for Sabine, San Augustine and Shelby counties.
Flood advisory in effect until 3:15 a.m. Thursday for Sabine, San Augustine, and Shelby counties.
Severe thunderstorm warning in effect until 1:15 a.m. for Sabine, San Augustine, and Shelby counties.
Flood advisory in effect until April 29 at 1 a.m. for Nacogdoches County.
Flood advisory in effect until April 26 at 10 p.m. for Wood County.
Flood advisory until further notice for Harrison, Angelina, and Marion counties.
More weather alerts: CLICK HERE FOR KTRE
More weather alerts: CLICK HERE FOR KLTV
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.