Police: Slain Illinois boy was beaten, put in cold shower

Investigators say they found the body a few miles from the family's Crystal Lake home based on information provided by Freund. Crystal Lake is about 50 miles (80 kilometers) northwest of Chicago. The couple's brief court appearance Thursday came exactly a week after Freund triggered a massive search on April 18 when he called 911 to report that the couple hadn't seen their son since bedtime the night before. Police believe the boy was killed April 15, according to the criminal complaint.