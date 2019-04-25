Arp man sentenced to life in prison for sexual abuse of a child

TYLER, TX (KLTV) -On Thursday, a Smith County jury in the 114th District Court found Jessie Liggins (DOB: 07/11/1980) guilty of Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child.
The statement from the office of the Smith county Criminal District Attorney stated:
After a week-long trial, the jury assessed punishment at life without parole in prison.
The jury heard evidence that Jessie Liggins had been abusing the child for almost two years, until he was caught in the act.
Smith County Sheriff Detective Aaron Hinton investigated the case. Despite not having DNA evidence, Hinton continued his investigation and was able to corroborate the statements and details given by the victim and other witnesses in the case.
Assistant District Attorneys Bryan Jiral and Noah Coltman tried the case before 114th District Judge Christi Kennedy.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.