Tyler City Council approves majority of controversial new housing development

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - During one of the longest meetings in the past decade, the Tyler City Council approved the majority of a controversial development project.
Located in south Tyler between Hollytree and Cumberland Road, the project was proposed by Genecov investments. Their plan is to turn the roughly 300 acres of land into residential and commercial properties.
The plan was met with opposition by many area residents at the April 24 meeting before a compromise was reached.
Those in attendance weary of the impact the proposed 318 development would have on existing neighborhoods, especially the portion that would include up to 525 new apartment units.
“I have a petition here with roughly 750 signatures,” says Hollytree resident Angela Bridges. “Primary concern was safety, the traffic issues, home values, and also schools.”
Following hours of public comment, and compromises made by the investment group including increased buffer zones and changing plans for three-story buildings to two-story, the council approved most of the project. The 24-acre portion being requested for a zone change to construct the apartment complex was not approved.
“If they want to seek to rezone that property for that use in the future, they would have to make another application and go through the same process,” says Kyle Kingma, City of Tyler planning manager.
That portion will remain zoned agricultural while development on the rest of the lot can move forward.
“I’m hoping it will conform to the neighborhood,” says Bridges. “I’m hoping it will conform to what’s already there.”
Genecov will need to wait six months before taking the zoning request for the remaining area back for another vote unless they change their request.
Officials say the project will take around 20 years to complete.
