TxDOT holds first public meeting on Old Jacksonville Highway expansion

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - On Tuesday, TXDOT held its first public meeting on the planned expansion of FM 2493/ Old Jacksonville Highway in Tyler.
The public was welcomed to ask questions, look at proposed expansion plans and express any concerns or ideas about the upcoming project that will see Old Jacksonville go from four lanes to six lanes. The meeting saw a mix of home owners and commercial businesses.
TxDOT PIO Kathi White said, “This meeting is for everybody. Hopefully, they’ll all come out, and tell us what they think, take a look. This that time when they get to say this is my property. You know, just kind of see. Can we tweak anything? Can anything, you know, they find of kind of what we’re looking at right now. How it may impact them.”
TXDOT officials tell the next public meeting will be held in the fall and completion of the project, should be sometime in 2024.
