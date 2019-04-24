Suspect in Tyler attempted purse-snatching booked into Smith County jail

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - A suspect in an attempted purse-snatching in downtown Tyler has been booked into the Smith County jail.
Keith Whittington, 17, is charged with aggravated robbery, robbery, and evading arrest. His bond is set at $82,500.
Another suspect, an 16-year old juvenile, was charged with robbery.
According to Don Martin, Public Information Officer with the Tyler Police Department, at 6:14 p.m. Tuesday, Tyler Police responded to the Downtown Square in reference to a report of an attempted purse snatching.
A mother and daughter were waiting to cross the street in the 100 block of E. Erwin along with two people, one adult and one juvenile who were standing next to them. As they started to cross the street both suspects attempted to grab the purse by force from the mother and daughter injuring the mother as both females went down to the pavement during the struggle.
The suspects took off running when they realized that they were unable to obtain the purses. Several citizens who were in the area of the incident immediately gave chase catching both suspects before they were able to flee the area. They were both brought back to the scene where the adult suspect fled again and was later captured by responding officers. EMS responded to the scene and transported the mother to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
