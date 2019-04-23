Social media abuzz about huge snake ArkLaTex man found

Social media abuzz about huge snake ArkLaTex man found
Southern Loggers Cooperative reports that this cellphone photo shows a huge rattlesnake Saline resident Greg Williams killed while clearing a logging set April 23 near the Webster Parish village of Dubberly. (Source: Southern Loggers Cooperative)
By Curtis Heyen | April 23, 2019 at 6:30 PM CDT - Updated April 23 at 10:20 PM

(KSLA) - A Bienville Parish man reportedly killed a HUGE rattlesnake Tuesday morning.

Now social media is abuzz, particularly about whether it really measures more than 6 feet long.

The Southern Loggers Cooperative reports that Saline resident Greg Williams killed the snake while clearing a logging set near the Webster Parish village of Dubberly.

A cellphone photograph shows Williams, who is a member of the cooperative’s board, holding the snake.

The Pineville-based forestry and agriculture cooperative boasts more than 2,900 members and says its aim is to give loggers, truckers, farmers and ranchers real bargaining power when buying equipment, supplies and services.

Among rattlesnakes the Louisiana Wildlife & Fisheries Department says are common in the state are ...

  • the Canebrake Rattlesnake, which can be 25 inches to almost 6 feet long,
  • the Eastern Diamonback rattlesnake, which can be 25 inches to 7.5 feet long, and,
  • the Pygmy Rattlesnake, which as alluded to by its name, grows to only 10-20 inches long.

Click here to learn more about snakes common in Louisiana

Keep your eyes open, folks! This is a picture of SLC Board Member - Greg Williams of Saline, Louisiana. He killed this...

Posted by Southern Loggers Cooperative on Tuesday, April 23, 2019

Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.