Smith County court convicts Palestine man for second DWI offense

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - A Palestine man has been found guilty of driving while intoxicated, second offense, by a jury in a Smith County courtroom.
According to a press release from the Smith County District Attorney, on May 16, 2018, Smith County Sheriff’s Detective Scott Lohmeyer stopped Daniel Aylor, 34, for speeding and failing to maintain a single lane.
Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Lewis Sullivan arrived to assist and conducted the Standardized Field Sobriety Test, and determined that Aylor was intoxicated. Sullivan obtained a warrant for a blood sample and DPS Forensic Scientist Karen Schumate analyzed the sample and determined it to have a blood alcohol concentration of .197, which is over twice the legal limit.
The press release said Assistant Smith County District Attorneys Angela Faulkner and Zachary Gillmore prosecuted the misdemeanor case. Judge Taylor Heaton will sentence the defendant on May 22.
