Sight.org to host fundraiser for upcoming trip to Africa

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Local non-profit Sight.org is looking for donations and shoppers for their ‘Stuff Sale’ this Saturday.
On April 27, the organization will be at Tyler Christian Fellowship from 8 a.m. - 3 p.m. selling anything and everything for donations.
Sight.org is headquartered in Tyler, but does their work in Togo, Africa.
“Sight.org is a ministry in West Africa, in a little country called Togo,” said Lewis Swann, founder and president for Sight.org. In this ministry, we begin with serving the people in that community with the greatest need and the greatest need I see is blindness."
According to Swann, the biggest cause of blindness in Togo is cataracts.
If you ask Swann or his two coworkers — Beth Reed, the missions director or Todd Hinkie, the development director — about the organization, they describe the work they do through the stories of the people they’ve helped.
”Ama came to us and she had a ten month old little girl, and she was blind. She had only been blind for about a year," said Hinkie. “She became blind while she was pregnant with her daughter.”
Ama was the first patient the group completed surgery on during their recent trip to Togo, Africa.
“She was convinced that the reason she was blind is because a friend had put a curse on her," said Hinkie. “She thought her friend was jealous she was having a baby.”
Swann said voodoo and witchcraft is heavily believed in this area, so this concern from Ama was not unusual.
The Sight.org staff explained the cataracts weren’t from a curse, but due to her growing baby taking the nutrients from her body. They also explained it could have gone the other way, leaving her newborn daughter blind.
“When Ama heard about that, she said, ‘well, I am so grateful that my daughter can see and that it was me who has the cataracts,’" said Hinkie. "It was a beautiful thing to watch her pick up her little girl and for the first time and really see her, instead of a dark shape or the light changing. She actually looked into the eyes of her little girl and that was pretty amazing.”
While the 15-minute-long surgeries may seem small to some, for those receiving them from Sight.org, they are anything but.
“I call them mini-miracles," said Hinkie. “They aren’t small for the people who get them; they’re huge and they’re life changing.”
And for Swann, these miracles are why he believes.
“I see God do some really neat stuff that would just rock your world," said an emotional Swann. "He’s so real and I have the pleasure of serving Him and seeing Him do a lot of good things.”
Tyler Christian Fellowship is located at 3421 Old Jacksonville Highway.
