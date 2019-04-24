Police: Intoxicated driver hits power pole, shuts down Longview road

LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) - A busy Longview road was closed for several hours after a vehicle crashed into a telephone pole.
Around 3 a.m. Tuesday, Longview police responded to the wreck involving a Cadillac Escalade that struck a utility pole on East Marshall near Eastman Road.
According to authorities, East Marshall was shut down in both directions while crews worked to remove power lines that were knocked into the main lanes.
Officials with the Longview Police Department say the male driver of the Escalade was intoxicated at the time of the wreck. He was arrested and charged with DWI.
The roadway was re-opened just after 7 a.m.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.