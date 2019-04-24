10 people arrested after raid on home turns up narcotics in Henderson County

HENDERSON COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said 10 people were arrested after a raid on a home near Cedar Creek Lake turned up narcotics.
According to a press release, just before 11:30 p.m. a full squad of Narcotics Investigators and Deputies descended on the home in the 400 block of North Cherokee Shores.
Inside, they found 10 suspects with drugs, scales, drug paraphernalia to ingest drugs and cash believed to be from sales.
“This was a major operation,” Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said of the raid. "And several suspects are now sitting behind bars.”
Ten people, all from the Payne Springs area, were charged with a first-degree felony for manufacturing and delivery:
Willie Dolan Brown, 33, also wanted for parole violation and warrants out of Tool, Tx;
Xana-Marie Anastasia Cyphers, 32;
Michelle St. Clair Monroe, 49;
Bonnie Renee Davis, 30;
Gail Lynn Grubbs, 57;
Chelsea Nicole Mosley, 31, also wanted on warrants out of Henderson County;
Michael Mark Grubbs, 37;
April Dionne Harris, 48;
Lela Ann Parks, 50;
Tammy Lynette Heron, 49, also charged with bringing illegal drugs into the jail after she was arrested.
“In addition to the Narcotics Investigators, six more men and women and K-9 Deputy went on this raid,” Sheriff Hillhouse said. “This was fine work done by an excellent team of people who workday and night to protect this community from this terrible drug.”
