East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... More and more clouds are expected to build over East Texas as we head into the evening and overnight hours. Rain chances, however, will remain fairly low through the noon hour on Wednesday, after that, the chances really increase. Even some isolated strong to severe storms will be possible during the late afternoon/evening hours. I few of these storms may become severe so we have increased the disruptive weather outlook to red for Wednesday. Also within the showers and thunderstorms, some very heavy rainfall is possible. Rainfall totals from now through Thursday evening should generally be in the 1.00″ to 2.00″ range with some getting closer to 3.00″ in some of the heavier downpours. A few pockets of hail will be possible as well as some gusty winds in the stronger thunderstorms. Widespread severe weather is not likely, but a few may see some. As we head into the weekend, skies should clear as early as Friday, and remain mostly clear through Sunday. Temperatures should also remain on the warm side, but not too warm. Lows from the upper 50s to lower 60s and highs in the lower to middle 80s for the upcoming weekend. Partly Cloudy skies for Monday and Tuesday. No real change in temperatures.