Netflix: What’s coming and going in May

(Gray News) - New originals from TV comedy veterans Amy Poehler and Christina Applegate are among the additions to Netflix in May.
Poehler re-teams with several SNL alums, including Tina Fey, Maya Rudolph and Rachel Dratch, in the film “Wine Country,” available May 10. Applegate stars in a dark comedy series for the streaming service, “Dead to Me,” set for May 3.
Familiar feature films arriving include "Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas," a pair of "Austin Powers" and all three "Matrix" movies. Anyone in the mood for a James Bond or "Jaws" fix should act before the end of April, as several from those series will be leaving.
All titles and dates are subject to change.
- Charmed (2018): Season 1
- DC's Legends of Tomorrow: Season 4
- The Mechanism: Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Supergirl: Season 4
PODCASTS
- Human Algorithm - Coming up: Jeff Ross shares what’s new on Netflix for May.
- I'm Obsessed with This - Now Streaming: a chat with Ryan O’Connell from Special.
- The Strong Black Lead Podcast: Strong Black Legends - Coming Soon: Tracy Clayton talks The Two Killings of Sam Cooke with director Kelly Duane.
- You Can’t Make This Up - Now streaming: an interview with Robert Townsend.
Available May 1
- Knock Down The House - NETFLIX FILM
- Munafik 2 - NETFLIX FILM
- Angels & Demons
- Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
- Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
- Casper
- Chasing Liberty
- Code Geass Lelouch of the Rebellion Part 1 & 2
- Dr. Seuss' The Cat in the Hat
- Dumb and Dumber
- Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas
- Gosford Park
- Gremlins
- Hairspray (1988)
- Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay
- Her Only Choice
- Hoosiers
- Inside the Mind of a Serial Killer: Season 2
- John & Yoko: Above Us Only Sky
- Just Friends
- Revolutionary Road
- Roswell, New Mexico: Season 1
- Scarface
- Scream
- Snowpiercer
- Taking Lives
- The Da Vinci Code
- The Dark Crystal (1982)
- The Matrix
- The Matrix Reloaded
- The Matrix Revolutions
- To Rome With Love
- Wedding Crashers
- Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
- Zombieland
Available May 2
- Colony: Season 3
- Olympus Has Fallen
Available May 3
- A Pesar De Todo - NETFLIX FILM
- All In My Family - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Alles ist gut - NETFLIX FILM
- Cupcake & Dino - General Services: Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Dead to Me - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile - NETFLIX FILM
- Flinch - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Jo Pil-ho: The Dawning Rage - NETFLIX FILM
- The Last Summer - NETFLIX FILM
- Mr. Mom
- Supernatural: Season 14
- True and the Rainbow Kingdom: Mushroom Town - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Tuca & Bertie - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Undercover - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available May 4
- Like Arrows
Available May 6
- Abyss - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available May 7
- The Heat: A Kitchen (R)evolution
- Queen of the South: Season 3
Available May 8
- Lucifer: Season 4 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available May 9
- Bathtubs Over Broadway
- Insidious
Available May 10
- Dry Martina - NETFLIX FILM
- Easy: Season 3 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Gente que viene y bah - NETFLIX FILM
- Harvey Girls Forever!: Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Jailbirds - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Pose: Season 1
- ReMastered: The Lion's Share - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Shéhérazade - NETFLIX FILM
- The Society - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Wine Country - NETFLIX FILM
Available May 12
- Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 3 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available May 13
- Malibu Rescue - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available May 14
- revisions - NETFLIX ANIME
- Still LAUGH-IN: The Stars Celebrate - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Weed the People
Available May 15
- Dennis & Gnasher: Unleashed!
Available May 16
- Good Sam - NETFLIX FILM
- Take Me Home Tonight
Available May 17
- 1994: Limited Series - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Chip & Potato - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- It's Bruno - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Maria - NETFLIX FILM
- Morir para contar - NETFLIX FILM
- Nailed It!: Season 3 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- See You Yesterday - NETFLIX FILM
- The Rain: Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Well Intended Love - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- White Gold: Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available May 18
- The Blackcoat’s Daughter
Available May 20
- Prince of Peoria: Part 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Rosario Tijeras (Mexico Version): Season 2
Available May 21
- Arrow: Season 7
- Moonlight
- Wanda Sykes: Not Normal - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available May 22
- A Tale of Two Kitchens - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- One Night in Spring - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Flash: Season 5
Available May 23
- Riverdale: Season 3
- Slasher: Solstice - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available May 24
- After Maria - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Alta Mar - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Joy - NETFLIX FILM
- Rim of the World - NETFLIX FILM
- She's Gotta Have It: Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Perfection - NETFLIX FILM
- WHAT / IF - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available May 27
- Historical Roasts - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Outlander: Seasons 1-2
Available May 28
- Disney’s The Nutcracker and the Four Realms
Available May 30
- Chopsticks - NETFLIX FILM
- My Week with Marilyn
- Svaha: The Sixth Finger - NETFLIX FILM
- The One I Love
Available May 31
- Always Be My Maybe - NETFLIX FILM
- Bad Blood: Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Black Spot: Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Killer Ratings - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- When They See Us - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Leaving May 1
- 8 Mile
- Chocolat
- Cold Justice: Collection 3
- Dances with Wolves
- Disney High School Musical 3: Senior Year
- Dr. No
- Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
- For Your Eyes Only
- From Dusk Till Dawn
- From Russia with Love
- Godzilla
- GoldenEye
- Hostel
- Jaws
- Jaws 2
- Jaws 3
- Jaws: The Revenge
- Licence to Kill
- On Her Majesty's Secret Service
- Sixteen Candles
- Sliding Doors
- Somm
- Somm: Into the Bottle
- The Birdcage
- The Dirty Dozen
- The English Patient
- The Lovely Bones
- The Notebook
- The Other Boleyn Girl
- Tomorrow Never Dies
- Watchmen
Leaving May 11
- Switched at Birth: Seasons 1-5
Leaving May 15
- Bill Nye, the Science Guy: Collection 1
Leaving May 19
- Disney’s Bridge to Terabithia
Leaving May 22
- The Boss Baby
Leaving May 24
- Southpaw
Leaving May 31
- I Know What You Did Last Summer
- West Side Story (1961)
