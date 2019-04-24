Multiple departments respond to house fire in Hawkins

HAWKINS, TX (KLTV) - Crews from multiple fire departments responded to a house fire in Hawkins Wednesday.
According to a Facebook post from the Big Sandy Volunteer Fire Department, crews from Hawkins , Big Sandy, and Holly Lake all responded to the scene of the fire on Burton Street in Hawkins around 1 p.m.
The department said the home was heavily involved when they arrived.
No one was home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported, the department said.
