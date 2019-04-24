EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Mostly cloudy this morning with a few showers and thunderstorms in northwestern areas. A cold front pushes into East Texas later this afternoon, bringing with it more showers and storms. Some of the storms could briefly become strong with the most likely threat of gusty winds. The rain will be heavy at times through the afternoon and early evening, coming to an end overnight. A few showers are still possible tomorrow, but many areas will see some clouds clearing by tomorrow afternoon. Breezy at times through the end of the week, but warming quickly with lots of sunshine heading into the weekend. Another slight chance for rain by Sunday, especially in northern counties with temperatures in the 80s this weekend.