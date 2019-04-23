MJ Hegar, former congressional candidate, says she’s running to challenge U.S. Sen. John Cornyn

By Patrick Svitek, The Texas Tribune April 23, 2019
Former Democratic congressional candidate MJ Hegar is running for U.S. Senate in 2020.
Hegar, a former Air Force helicopter pilot, mounted a high-profile bid to unseat U.S. Rep. John Carter, R-Round Rock, in November, fueled by attention-grabbing ads and massive fundraising. She ended up losing by less than 3 percentage points in the traditionally Republican district.
“Texans deserve a senator who represents our values, strength, courage, independence — putting Texas first," Hegar said in an announcement video made in the style of her 2018 ads. “I didn’t get a pilot slot my first time trying. We Texans don’t give up easy, and everything we’ve accomplished is just the beginning.”
To take on Cornyn, Hegar could face a competitive primary with U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro of San Antonio, who has said he is considering a run and will make an announcement soon. Another Democratic elected official, Houston City Councilmember Amanda Edwards, has also said she is mulling a campaign.
Three mostly lesser-known Democrats are already running: Michael Cooper, Sema Hernandez and Adrian Ocegueda.
