Longview police investigating after injured person found in roadway

LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) - A roadway is blocked on Tuesday night for a police investigation.
According to Longview Police on Twitter, Green Street is blocked from Nelson to Melton; that was at approximately 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Lt. Shane McCarter said that police were called to do a welfare check after someone saw an injured person on or near the roadway on Green Street in that area. The extent or nature of the person’s injuries is not being released at this time.
Detectives from the police department are at the scene to piece together what happened. More information will be released if possible, on Wednesday morning.
