Local colleges hosting ‘big event’ to clean-up downtown Tyler

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Tyler Junior College, UT Tyler, and Texas College are teaming up this Saturday to beautify the city that they call home.
Based on the ‘big event’ that Texas A&M hosts each year; the schools have decided to host East Texas’ first ‘big event’.
The event will take place mostly on the downtown Tyler square and projects will include painting fire hydrants, fixing flower beds and cleaning up local parks.
Lauren Tyler, the director of student life at TJC said they have more than 300 people already registered for the event and people can also register the morning of.
