Injured man found on Longview road dies

LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) - Police are investigating the death of a man, found in the middle of a busy street. Longview police say Tuesday night, a man was found in the middle of South Green Street, near the Nelson Street railway bridge.
He later died at the hospital. Investigators say they are looking for any clue that can tell them what happened.
Green Street was blocked off until early Wednesday morning as police investigated an injured man that had been spotted lying in the middle of the street.
Shakeitha Wiley works in the area.
“That’s scary , because I know we just had the murder Easter Sunday. Kind of devastating. Wow. That’s crazy," she said.
It was a welfare check call to police after someone saw the man. Police have not released what the man’s specific injuries were.
Canvassing the area, investigators could find no one who could tell them what happened or how the man got there. No one had a clue as to who the man was. How he got there , or how he was injured. But neighbors aren’t surprised.
“Not really.”
“A lot of businesses out here , I know they close at 5. This is a school here, so it is pretty quiet here at that time of night.”
And the unidentified man later died at a hospital, leaving investigators with the prospect of an autopsy to answer why the man died.
Investigators are asking anyone who may have information to call Longview police.
