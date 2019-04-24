Houston girl dies after fight outside middle school

HOUSTON (GRAY NEWS/KTRK/CNN) - A 13-year-old girl has died nearly a week after she was involved in a fight outside of her middle school.
Kashala Francis had spent the last three days on life support at the Texas Children’s Hospital.
It all started when she got into an after-school fight last Thursday. By Sunday, she would be hospitalized.
Mamie Jackson said her daughter Kashala was attacked in a fight last Thursday outside Attucks Middle School in Houston. The girls had just been released from classes.
"I can see these girls kicking her in the head while the children are laughing at her," Jackson told KTRK.
In video, you hear girls laughing as Kashala takes several blows to the head.
"She’s 13 years old," Jackson sobbed.
Jackson said her daughter arrived home after the fight with a bruise on her face but insisted she wasn’t badly hurt.
"She kept saying 'I'm fine,'" her mother said.
Kashala was at a family member’s house Saturday when another family member said she appeared momentarily delusional.
By Sunday, her situation would take a turn for the worst.
Jackson said her daughter was weak and complained of a headache.
“I drove over and I told her ‘Get up. Get up, Kashala.’ She kept saying ‘mama my head hurt.’ So she laid down,” Jackson said.
That’s when Jackson saw her daughter’s eyes close for the last time. By the time first responders arrived, she was unconscious.
They rushed her to Texas Children's Hospital.
“And we found out she have a large tumor in the back of her head, and she had fluid build up in her brain,” Jackson said. “All I know is my daughter was perfectly fine before this fight. And now, I’m losing my baby.”
Doctors don't know if the fight contributed to Kashala's condition.
Police are investigating the fight. The school said it is cooperating with authorities.
