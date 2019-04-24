Gift of Love: Daylon

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Daylon, 13, loves playing basketball and making friends in the foster care system.
While this spirited teen knows the value of friendship, he also knows how important it is to have a family support system.
“I just want a family because throughout my whole life people say they would adopt me, but they never did,” said Daylon.
As the oldest of three boys, Daylon is the last of his siblings to find a forever home.
“We visited them last Saturday,” Daylon said as he recalled their last visit. “I just try and make it the best time I could, because I only get to see them two or three days... maybe [only] one day.”
A lover of building, Daylon hopes to eventually become an engineer. He said he knows how important parents will be to make that dream become a reality.
“I'm not technically learning from scratch,” Daylon said. “I'm just picking up where my parents left off.”
The young teen has been in foster care for nearly a decade. He said it’s become normal in some aspects, but the experience hasn’t always been easy.
“It made me feel sad and mad because children who were not in foster care were making fun of me,” said Daylon. “All I did was look at it in a good way. I have a home. I have food. At least I'm still here.
Daylon said he looks forward to helping inspire kids going through similar situations until his forever family presents themselves.
“Imagine just no one wants you in your world,” said Daylon. “There is always a purpose on why you came into this world. Don’t think that there is not a purpose because there is always a purpose.”
