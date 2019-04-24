East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... A complex storm system over Central Texas continues to move toward the NE, heading into East Texas this evening and tonight. Heavy rainfall and isolated strong to severe thunderstorms are expected. Chances are near 90% at this time. As we head into the morning hours on Thursday, the storm system begins to move out of East Texas, taking the rain right along with it. It may take until the middle to late afternoon before all of the rain is gone, but it shouldn’t be much at all at that time. Rainfall totals from now through tomorrow should range from 1.00″ to 3.00″. A few areas may get more that. Flash Flood Watches are in effect for Kaufman, Van Zandt, Henderson, and Anderson counties until midnight tonight. Once again, there is a slight risk for strong to severe storms over the southern 1/2 of East Texas through tonight. As we head into the weekend, we are looking for some very nice weather. Sunny skies and warm temperatures. There is a slight chance for a few showers on Sunday over the far northern counties of East Texas as a cold front stalls along the Red River. The next chances for any rain will be on Tuesday and Wednesday with a 30% chance each day.