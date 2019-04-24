Erik McCoy’s path to the NFL started at a young age

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - The dream is almost complete for Erik McCoy.
By Sunday the 6′4′', 315 pound offensive lineman could be packing his bags and heading to one of 32 teams with the NFL.
McCoy is set to be the next former Lufkin Panther to be drafted. According to Oscar Kennedy, knower of all things Lufkin football, Taylor Finis was the first former Lufkin football player to be drafted in 1969 by Oakland. the list also includes Kenny Houston, Joe Williams, Dez Bryant and Keke Coutee.
McCoy was not heavily recruited in high school but it did not stop him from getting noticed.
“He got his athletic skills from his father and I was pushing the academics,” mother Stacie Davis said. “I told Erik the difference between him and the guy next to him will be his grades. It is the difference between him choosing where he wants to go and him waiting for a school to come to him.”
From a young age, McCoy was very active.
“He played every sport growing up,” Garrett McCoy said. “Baseball, basketball, little panthers football. He did it all. I had Erik, Keke, [Trey] Cumbie and Terry [Mark] all on my team. We were pretty good. As Erik got older I could see his love for football.”
“I don’t know if there was a particular moment," Davis said. "I knew from the moment he was born that he would be large because all the men in my family are large and he was a 10 pound baby. Probably the summer before 8th grade he made a commitment to go to summer workouts. He did it the summer before 8th grade, 9th grade, 10th grade, 11th grade and 12th grade at 7:30 in the morning every day in the summer. This kid is committed. He is going to do whatever it takes. I think in all the summers he missed maybe 5 days.”
Once on the scene at Texas A&M, McCoy became a force of the offensive line and the talk about a NFL craeer took off.
“You see what he has done at those games for the Aggies,” Lufkin football coach Todd Quick said. “He is a smart kid and he handles his business. He knows what he is doing. There is a reason you always see Erik, an offensive lineman, in front of the cameras.”
With time ticking down to when his name will be called, Erik seems to be calm and in his normal routine but for mom it is anything but normal.
“The anxiety leading up to this with my mind racing, I know with every single pick I am going to be on the edge of my seat," Davis said.
