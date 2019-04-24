East Texas Ag News: Tips for flower gardeners

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Here are some tips for flower gardeners.
After your camellias and azaleas finish blooming you’ll want to fertilize them with 2 to 3 pounds of azalea-camellia fertilizer per 100 square feet of bed area.
The mulch underneath azalea, camellia and other shrubs may have partially decomposed, adding organic matter to the soil, but leaving areas suitable for weed invasion.
Add more where needed, using organic mulches such as pine needles, pine bark or cypress bark.
Begin fertilizing roses every 4 to 6 weeks from now until September. You also need to begin a spray program for controlling black-spot on roses. Uncontrolled black-spot will defoliate most roses, causing them to decline in vigor.
This is a good time to start hanging baskets of petunias, begonias, and other annuals. Hanging baskets add another dimension to the landscape, allowing you to bring color and accents to other areas around your house.
For the latest local Ag news, visit ETXAgNews.com.