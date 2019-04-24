Confederate monument on Tyler square vandalized

Major center of Confederate Activity during Civil War. Many distinguished men and military units served south of the largest ordnance plant, west of the Mississippi River. Manufactured “Tyler Rifles” near here. Camp Ford, located east of town, was the largest prisoner of war compound in the western confederacy. Other military activities here included a quartermaster depot, training camps, transportation depot foundry, general hospital, and medical laboratories. Two large salt works produced daily thousands of pounds of this vital commodity. At home, women, children, old men, loyal slaves raised cotton and grain for Army. Women made all their own clothes, used parched okra and yams for coffee, and made hats out of shucks and straw.