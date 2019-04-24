Sheriff’s office: Chapel Hill ISD employee tampered with school board election

CHAPEL HILL, TX (KLTV) - Chapel ISD has placed employee on leave after she was charged in connection with a school board election fraud case.
Carolyn Jordan Lewis, 68, of Winona, is charged with Misdemeanor B unlawfully witnessing absentee application. She turned herself in to the Smith County Jail on Tuesday and posted a $500 bond.
According to a sheriff’s office press release, the district attorney’s office notified the sheriff’s office on April 10 of a potential elections fraud case. Smith County Elections Administrator Karen Nelson had uncovered several absentee ballots that were witnessed by the same person, so she contacted the DA’s office.
A sheriff’s office detective took over the investigation and determined Lewis had witnessed four separate absentee ballots, which is violation of the Texas Elections Code, according to the press release.
The ballots in question were for a Chapel Hill ISD board position and Lewis is an employee with the district, according to the school district.
On April 24, the district reported she has been placed on leave during the pending investigation.
Chapel Hill ISD released the following statement regarding Lewis:
On Wednesday, April 24, 2019, Chapel Hill ISD became aware that an employee had been charged with tampering with an election. The employee has been placed on leave pending an investigation of the alleged misconduct. Due to the pending investigation, Chapel Hill ISD cannot comment at this time. The District will work cooperatively with the Smith County Sheriff’s Department during its investigation.
Two Chapel Hill ISD School Board members are also speaking out about Lewis’ arrest.
“It was a travesty. Mrs. Lewis was out trying to help our disabled and elderly citizens of Jackson Community have an opportunity to vote, and she’s being persecuted for doings something that’s good," said Chapel Hill ISD School Board Vice President Ronnie Williams. “Only four ballots were in question, and those four ballots were actually mailed out to the people. An easy way to find out if there’s any fraud involved is just go look at the ballot. You’ll see she didn’t sign them and ask the people, they will tell you that they signed their own ballot. So this is just an attempt to intimidate our voters and to suppress our vote. I want the people that are perpetrating this travesty to be held responsible for it, accountable. And I think some people in the elections office or even in the sheriff’s department or the law enforcement, they need to be held accountable for doing this lady who is revered in this community, well respected, never had any trouble at all. It just doesn’t make any sense at all."
School board secretary Gregory Ford also responded to Lewis’ arrest.
“I think it’s very unfortunate that Mrs. Lewis was arrested on something that could’ve been just a small, little technicality. I think that the hub at Smith County Elections Office I think that they just kind of blew it out of proportion, and I think that anytime that someone makes a mistake out of so many hundreds of opportunities make one mistake,” Ford said.
Ford also called Lewis’ arrest “overkill.”
According to the arrest warrant affidavit, obtained by KLTV on April 24, the ballots had different names and were submitted for the May election. The ballots were submitted due to the individual either being over the age of 65 or being disabled.
The detective was able to track Lewis down in the parking lot of the high school and reported she had two additional absentee ballots and appeared to be filling them out, according to the press release.
The affidavit states Lewis said she was not endorsing a candidate when she witnessed the ballots nor was she related to any of the applicants.
“During the interview, Lewis admitted to signing the four ballots that were in question. During the course of the interview with the investigator, Lewis state ‘We felt like the white people were gonna clown because this is the first time that we have ever seen this many in it,' referring to the CHISD School Board election,” the press release stated.
The press release states Lewis also admitted to soliciting the ballots.
