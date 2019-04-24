Sheriff’s office: Chapel Hill ISD employee tampered with school board election

“It was a travesty. Mrs. Lewis was out trying to help our disabled and elderly citizens of Jackson Community have an opportunity to vote, and she’s being persecuted for doings something that’s good," said Chapel Hill ISD School Board Vice President Ronnie Williams. “Only four ballots were in question, and those four ballots were actually mailed out to the people. An easy way to find out if there’s any fraud involved is just go look at the ballot. You’ll see she didn’t sign them and ask the people, they will tell you that they signed their own ballot. So this is just an attempt to intimidate our voters and to suppress our vote. I want the people that are perpetrating this travesty to be held responsible for it, accountable. And I think some people in the elections office or even in the sheriff’s department or the law enforcement, they need to be held accountable for doing this lady who is revered in this community, well respected, never had any trouble at all. It just doesn’t make any sense at all."