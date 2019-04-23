Buddhist Monk walking across America on Route 66 aims to spread message of peace

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - A Buddhist Monk who is walking across America on Route 66 hoping to spread a message of peace is passing through Amarillo.
Sutham Nateetong, 59, has been a monk for the past five years.
He spends his time walking great distances in hopes of spreading a message of peace and understanding.
“I think now in the world, we have many wars, bombs, many killed,” he said. “I think if everybody had peace, we would have a happy world.”
Currently, Nateetong is on a journey across America on Route 66. He started on March 2 at the Santa Monica Pier and plans to be at New York City, New York in July. Once finished, he will have walked 3,000 miles.
This isn’t Nateetong’s first time walking a distance this far. He has traveled from Southern India to Nepal, Malasia to Vietnam and Thailand to Vietnam.
As far as his time in America, Nateetong says he hasn’t had any negative experiences.
“Everybody has welcomed me with warmth,” he said.
In November, he will walk from Thailand to Paris, France, which is about 7,500. Nateetong says this walk will take around two years to complete.
